St. Pete Beach considers limiting 7 p.m., sparking concerns over live music culture

The Brief City commissioners are weighing stricter noise rules, including a proposal to start quieter hours at 7 p.m. Local business owners and musicians said it could hurt the beach’s live music scene and economy. No vote has been scheduled, and officials said the 7 p.m. time is not final.



The City of St. Pete Beach is discussing changes to its noise ordinance that could significantly shorten live music hours at bars and restaurants.

What we know:

One recent proposal would lower acceptable sound levels starting at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than the current 10 p.m. cutoff.

Live music venues such as The Toasted Monkey, Jimmy B’s and Postcard Inn have long been staples of the area’s nightlife, drawing residents and tourists alike. Business owners fear earlier quiet hours could drive away customers and threaten jobs.

The other side:

Some residents have complained about noise levels, saying they can clearly hear music inside their homes as if they were "standing right in front of the stage." City leaders said the proposed 7 p.m. quiet hour was modeled after ordinances in other cities, but stress it has not been finalized.

St. Pete Beach's Vice Mayor Karen Marriott told FOX 13 that the time has not been formally discussed by the commission, and she expects changes before any final vote.

"My priority remains protecting the quality of life for residents and supporting a healthy business community," St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila said.

What they're saying:

"Live music has always been a huge part of St. Pete Beach… any thoughts of that changing at all is distressing to me," said Mia Hartley, a local musician.

"We rely on and are known for live music… It’s going to hurt my 60-plus employees, musicians and our small business," said Matt Vario, the owner of the Toasted Monkey.

What's next:

There is currently no scheduled date for a vote or public reading of the ordinance changes. City leaders said they will gather feedback from residents and businesses before making a decision.