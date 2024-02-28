St. Pete Beach residents say fight isn’t over, as more hotel development lingers

The dust is not settling into the sand in St. Pete Beach following the approval of a controversial hotel expansion.

"Honestly, it's going to be ruined," said St. Pete Beach resident Debrorah Schechner.

Many called it a generational decision, as St. Pete Beach City Commission voted to move forward with a large hotel expansion.

Neighbors like Lisa Robinson are now vowing their fight isn’t over.

"It's a bit of a never ending battle here on the beach, to try to be heard and to try to keep responsible growth," said Robinson, who grew up on Treasure Island and has now lived in St. Pete Beach for 33 years.

She said they are already planning their next move.

RELATED: St. Pete Beach leaders approve controversial expansion of Sirata Beach Resort

"We are trying everything, every legal recourse we can do and there are a lot of fundraising efforts for that," said Robinson.

Residents, who live at the Seamark condos next door to the development, said the new hotel will block views that they believe are protected under the city code.

Jane Graham represents some neighbors in St. Pete beach and said her clients are disappointed with the decision and are now exploring their full range of legal options.

The new Sirata Beach Resort owners said the hotel expansion and improvements will bring a number of community benefits to the area, including public beach access, improved crosswalks and job creation.

City commissioner Richard Lorenzen said he spoke to a number of local small businesses in favor of the project. The city’s own plan calls for an upgraded and updated resort district.

RELATED: St. Pete Beach hotel expansion debate illuminates sea turtle ordinance issues

But Robinson fears the decision Tuesday night sets a precedent.

There’s an upcoming public hearing on the Tradewinds hotel expansion project just two doors down from the Sirata, which seeks to add more than 600 new hotel rooms.

Robinson said the fight to protect their paradise goes on.

"We know that some of [the hotels] are in disrepair and need that redevelopment. But it's how much and at whose expense, and it seems to be it's coming at the residents expense," said Robinson.

A vote on the Tradewinds expansion project is set to come before the city commission in April.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter