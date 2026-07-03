St. Pete boating: Police project historic Fourth of July traffic spike

The Brief St. Petersburg water traffic is projected to swell by three to four times its usual volume for the holiday. Law enforcement agencies are increasing marine patrols to intercept impaired boaters and safeguard families on the water. A massive 1,200-foot safety buffer zone will surround the fireworks barge stationed by the St. Petersburg Pier Saturday.



Marine law enforcement crews are heavily reinforcing patrols around St. Petersburg to crack down on impaired operators as historic holiday crowds arrive on local waterways.

"Our biggest thing just to make sure everyone has a safe and wonderful and fun 250 this year," Officer Scott Pierce said.

St. Petersburg boating surge

What we know:

Crowds celebrating America's 250th birthday will cause water traffic to swell up to four times the normal summer rate this weekend. The St. Petersburg Police Department marine unit is deploying all available resources to oversee the massive holiday influx.

"Patience is key. Never be in a rush. Never be in hurry. Give people grace. There's a lot of people on the water. Just because you think they can go somewhere doesn't mean they can. So, just give grace, have patience, and remember you're having fun," Pierce said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local sheriff's offices, are working together on strict enforcement. Boating under the influence is a criminal misdemeanor carrying severe penalties, including immediate jail time, major financial liabilities and the loss of a driver's license.

"We get it. People like to enjoy themselves. That's fine. But just like in a car, you need to have the designated operator," Pierce said.

Pier fireworks plan

What's next:

A designated 1,200-foot safety zone marked by large buoys will be established Saturday afternoon around the city fireworks barge near the St. Petersburg Pier. Spectators are welcome to anchor anywhere outside this designated boundary to watch the pyrotechnics launch 200 feet into the air.

Vessel operators must ensure their boats carry enough life jackets for all passengers, a sound-producing device, a throwable cushion or life ring, and a kill switch lanyard. Captains must monitor regional weather applications continuously and immediately seek shelter if lightning or thunder develops in the area.