St. Pete homeowner fights off 3 armed intruders pretending to deliver food: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 6, 2024 6:14pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a trio of accused armed home invaders. 

Police say three young men went to a home on June 24, 2024, around 9:24 p.m. with a food delivery. 

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

When the victim opened the door to explain he did not order food, the suspects forced their way in and hit him with a gun, according to SPPD.

Police say the victim fought back, and the armed intruders ran away.  

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

The food order left behind was purchased from a McDonald’s in Orlando earlier that day. 

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

