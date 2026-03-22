St. Pete suspicious house fire leaves teen dead, 2 others hospitalized: SPFR
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A house fire in the Coquina Key area early Sunday morning has left one teenager dead and two others injured, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.
What we know:
SPFR says fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 3960 block of Neptune Drive Southeast, where they found a single-story home engulfed in heavy flames with four people still inside.
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Officials say an 18-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in the blaze.
Two others were taken to the hospital. An adult woman suffered serious injuries, while a 17-year-old boy is being treated for minor injuries at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. A 10-year-old girl was evaluated and is reported to be unharmed, SPFR said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes, according to officials.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say the cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious and is now being treated as a criminal investigation.
What we don't know:
SPFR has not released additional details about what may have led to the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.