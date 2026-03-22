St. Pete suspicious house fire leaves teen dead, 2 others hospitalized: SPFR

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The Brief An 18-year-old woman was killed in an early morning house fire in St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key area, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue. Officials say an adult woman suffered serious injuries, a teen boy had minor injuries and a 10-year-old girl was unharmed. Investigators say the fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.



A house fire in the Coquina Key area early Sunday morning has left one teenager dead and two others injured, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

What we know:

SPFR says fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 3960 block of Neptune Drive Southeast, where they found a single-story home engulfed in heavy flames with four people still inside.

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Officials say an 18-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in the blaze.

Two others were taken to the hospital. An adult woman suffered serious injuries, while a 17-year-old boy is being treated for minor injuries at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. A 10-year-old girl was evaluated and is reported to be unharmed, SPFR said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious and is now being treated as a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

SPFR has not released additional details about what may have led to the fire.