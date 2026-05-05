Man hospitalized after shooting at Moffitt construction site in Land O' Lakes, deputies searching for suspect

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The Brief A man was shot at a Moffitt construction site in the Wilton Way area of Land O’ Lakes at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday after a dispute between known parties escalated, according to deputies. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are reported to be non-life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived. The Pasco Sheriff's Office is currently searching for the suspect but believes the incident is isolated.



A man was shot in Land O' Lakes on Tuesday afternoon and deputies are still searching for the suspect, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say the shooting happened at a Moffitt construction site in the Wilton Way area of Land O’ Lakes around 1:50 p.m. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and happened after an argument amongst known parties escalated.

An adult man was shot and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to PSO.

The suspect took off on foot before law enforcement arrived at the scene. Deputies are still looking for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

The shooting happened near the Moffitt Cancer Center Speros Campus.

The nonprofit issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

"We are aware of an incident involving a construction worker with a firearm that occurred this afternoon on the Speros campus construction site. Following a thorough review in coordination with law enforcement we have resumed normal operations."