USF to award posthumous degrees to slain doctoral students at spring commencement

article

The Brief USF will award posthumous degrees to slain doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy during Friday’s 9 a.m. commencement, along with a moment of silence and two empty chairs in their honor. Investigators say Bristy was last seen April 16 at USF, with both students reported missing soon after and evidence later recovered from Limon’s apartment and surrounding search areas. Limon’s remains were found April 24 near the Howard Frankland Bridge, followed by Bristy’s remains two days later. Limon’s roommate was charged with both murders.



The University of South Florida will award posthumous degrees to slain doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy during its spring commencement ceremony this week, as the campus continues to mourn the pair whose remains were found near the Howard Frankland Bridge last month.

The backstory:

University officials confirmed both students will be recognized during the spring commencement ceremony scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

As part of the tribute, two empty chairs will be placed among graduates. A moment of silence will also be held to honor the students’ memory.

Timeline of the case

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Bristy was last seen on surveillance video at USF around noon on April 16. She was reported missing the following day. Limon was reported missing shortly afterward.

Investigators say they later searched areas connected to the victims, including a trash compactor at Limon’s apartment, where they found personal items and evidence including student identification and clothing with blood evidence. Dive teams also searched areas near Sand Key Park after tracking phone GPS data.

Limon’s remains were discovered on April 24 near the Howard Frankland Bridge, with deputies later confirming he had suffered multiple stab wounds. More remains were found two days later, and they were positively identified as Bristy's on May 1.

On April 25, Hisham Abugharbieh, Limon’s roommate, was charged with both murders. Officials have described the killings as especially violent and said evidence recovered from the suspect’s apartment included blood traces and online searches using ChatGPT related to hiding the bodies.