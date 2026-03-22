Man shot, killed near I-4 and Plant City: HCSO

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The Brief A man was shot and killed early Sunday near the westbound I-4 entrance ramp at Branch Forbes Road, near Plant City, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the victim suffering from upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said. The investigation is ongoing, the victim has not been identified and HCSO is asking for public tips.



Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Interstate 4 and Plant City early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

According to investigators, deputies responded around 4 a.m. to reports of a person being shot multiple times near the westbound I-4 entrance ramp at Branch Forbes Road.

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When deputies arrived, they found an adult man suffering from upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not yet released the victim’s identity, and what led to the shooting is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives are working diligently to determine exactly what led to this shooting," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be critical in helping us bring answers to this case."

The westbound on-ramp to I-4 from Branch Forbes Road was closed Sunday morning but has since reopened, according to HCSO.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.