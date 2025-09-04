St. Pete leaders to vote on utility rate increase to pay for infrastructure projects

The Brief A public hearing is taking place on Thursday as St. Pete leaders weigh whether to raise utility rates. The city says St. Pete needs about $614 million in stormwater and wastewater improvements. A vote is expected during Thursday's City Council meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.



Leaders in St. Petersburg plan to take their final vote Thursday on whether to raise utility rates to help fund major infrastructure improvements.

By the numbers:

According to Mayor Ken Welch, the proposed rate hike would amount to an 8–10% overall increase in residents' utility bills.

The city says St. Pete needs about $614 million in stormwater and wastewater improvements.

"It’s at a 17.5% increase in stormwater. That’s what we’re talking about, and this is based on a utility rate study that we do," District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz said during a meeting in August.

Dig deeper:

City officials say raising utility rates would help get projects going more quickly than the previous proposal of raising property taxes, which councilmembers discussed in July.

That's because a property tax hike would have to be approved by voters, and that wouldn't happen before November 2026.

The proposal passed its first reading last month.

What's next:

Thursday's vote is set to take place following a public hearing on the proposal during the City Council meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

