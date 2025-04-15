St. Pete man accused of dismembering girlfriend and killing her mother: PCSO

The Brief A St. Pete man is accused of dismembering his girlfriend during an alleged double murder, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they found 34-year-old Christina Donzero in a bathroom before finding her mother, 75-year-old Betti Donzero, in the garage. The suspect, 41-year-old Kirk Hysell Jr., later told deputies that he stabbed and suffocated his girlfriend's mother.



The suspected killer of his girlfriend and her mother had started dismembering his girlfriend when deputies arrived at the St. Pete home on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 41-year-old Kirk Hysell Jr., was found alive with multiple self-inflicted injuries in a bathroom when deputies arrived.

He later told deputies that he stabbed and suffocated his girlfriend's mother.

Deputies say they found 34-year-old Christina Donzero in a bathroom before finding 75-year-old Betti Donzero in the garage.

The backstory:

Authorities responded to the home at 5252 108th St. N, after the suspect's daughter told police that her father had called and said he had killed his girlfriend and her mother.

Hysell Jr. admitted to detectives that he had killed both women and said he would "do it again."

At last check, Hysell Jr. was in the hospital. When released, he will be taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

What you can do:

Anyone struggling with a violent domestic situation can contact the following resources.

CASA Pinellas 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: (727) 895-4912

Statewide Florida Domestic Violence Hotline (outside Pinellas): (800) 500-1119

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

