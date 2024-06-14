St. Pete man accused of raping 17-year-old girl he met on Facebook

article

A St. Petersburg man is under arrest, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The victim said she met Devonte Howard on Facebook a couple of months ago.

She said on June 12, Howard picked her up from work and took her to a convenience store where he bought alcohol and cigars.

Howard is accused of then taking the girl to his home where he raped her while she was semi-conscious, according to police.

The victim told police she doesn't remember how she got inside Howard's home but remembers at one point trying to push him off her and telling him no.

The victim said she woke up in Howard's bed and confronted him about what happened. She said Howard apologized for what happened. The victim said she believes she was given something else other than alcohol and marijuana.

Howard is charged with sexual battery.