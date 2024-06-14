Storm system in Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression in coming days

The season's first tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week.

That's because a broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

The low pressure that is heading into the Bay of Campeche has a 50 percent formation chance, the National Hurricane Center said in an update on Friday.

Meantime, satellite data and surface observations indicate that the low-pressure area offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast has become a little better organized since yesterday. However, upper-level winds remain strong, and the system is forecast to merge with a front over the western Atlantic on Saturday or Sunday.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to continue across portions of Florida through Saturday.