St. Pete man arrested for DUI after crashing into FHP car
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete driver was arrested for DUI after authorities say he crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, injuring a trooper.
According to FHP, Matthew Morrison Rosenwald, 25, of St. Pete, was arrested and charged with DUI.
He had been driving a Ford car south on I-275 at around 9;49 p.m. on Wednesday when he entered the shoulder of the highway and collided with an FHP patrol car just south of 28th Street South.
The patrol car, which had been stationary on the outside shoulder of the highway, then careened onto the highway and collided with a dump truck, according to FHP.
The trooper in the car, a 50-year-old man assigned to Tampa, suffered minor injuries.
Rosenwald provided a breath sample of 0.249, which is over three times the legal BAC limit in Florida of 0.8.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.