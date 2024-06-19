Sister of Hillsborough County teen shot, killed by classmate in 2019 dies, considered possible homicide

The family of a Hillsborough County teenager who was shot and killed by a classmate in 2019 is grieving again after losing another child, the family's attorney said Wednesday.

Ava Hulett, 19, passed away over the weekend, although the circumstances surrounding her death are unclear.

Pictured: Ava Hulett speaking at a Hillsborough County School Board meeting following her brother's shooting death.

"She had just turned 19 last week, a few days before she died. She was looking forward to starting school, starting her adult life," said Anthony Rickman, who represents the Hulett family.

RELATED: Teen accused of killing Bradley Hulett warned ‘screw around again and I’m not going to be so forgiving’

According to social media posts, Ava may have been with friends before her death. The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to a medical assistance call at Pelican Larry's Raw Bar and Grill after midnight. Later that day, deputies also responded to a residence in Fort Myers regarding a 19-year-old who had passed away and was a patrol at Pelican Larry's the previous evening.

Pictured: Ava Hulett.

"At this time, there is no indication that the staff at the business or its operations caused harm to their patrons," a sheriff's office spokesperson said in a news release.

Rickman said the teenager who passed away was Ava and that she had been taken to the hospital at some point after the medical emergency at the restaurant.

PREVIOUS: Tampa teen who avoided charges in classmate's death could be in trouble after failed drug test

According to the death investigation report from the sheriff's office, detectives are treating Ava's case as a possible homicide.

"I know how resilient they're going to be," Rickman said. "They'll do everything they can to assist in any investigations that are there. We'd ask for the continued support of the public. We'd ask for the prayers of the public and we if there is a circumstance that this was done unlawfully, if something happened to Ava that shouldn't have happened, we ask for justice for Ava."

Pictured: Bradley Hulett.

This comes four years after Ava's brother, Bradley, also died amid circumstances that left the Hulett family and the community in FishHawk, where they were living at the time, grief-stricken.

READ: Bradley Hulett's family suing maker of 'dangerous and defective' gun that killed boy in 2019

Bradley, 15, was at a friend's house when he was shot and killed by a classmate, Christopher Ramsey Bevan. Bevan was playing with a loaded handgun when it went off and shot Bradley in the back of the head as he played video games.

Pictured: Christopher Bevan.

"It's unimaginable to believe what this family has gone through over the last several years. First losing Bradley and now Ava," said Rickman.

Investigators in Ava's case aren't saying whether any arrests have been made in connection with her death. Detectives are waiting for her toxicology report to be completed, which can take two weeks.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: