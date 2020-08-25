St. Pete mom has warning for community after fighting off intruder

Police in St. Pete are searching for the man who they say forced his way into a woman’s home and attacked her. Derrick Malone, 38, is the suspect in the case.

Police say he forced his way into Rebecca Neisler’s home and attacked her and attempted to steal her car, before figuring out he couldn’t drive a stick shift.

It happened Saturday morning in the Roser Park Drive neighborhood.

Neisler told FOX 13 her two children were upstairs sleeping when he forced his way inside and attempted to strangle her before she was able to fight him off.

“He’s still out there on the run and I’m concerned for other mothers and children because he’s targeting vulnerable women,” she told FOX 13.

Photo via SPPD

Investigators say Malone didn’t stop there. They say he went to another house in the same Roser Park neighborhood, forced his way inside, and threatened a woman with a sword before stealing her vehicle.

Police say Malone is homeless and they are asking the public’s help in identifying him to make an arrest.

