St. Pete Pier turns 5 with fireworks, fun run, and 2 days of Independence Day events

The Brief Thousands kick off Independence Day early with a sold-out fun run on the St. Pete Pier. The Pier's annual Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks, live music, and more July 4–5. New this year: a high-energy water show adds extra flair to July 5 festivities.



The St. Pete Pier is turning five and organizers are celebrating in a big way with two full days of events, all part of the Fourth annual Independence Day at the Pier.

What we know:

Festivities began early Friday with the "Four Miles on the Fourth" run. Roughly 3,000 runners took part in the sold-out race, which winds through downtown St. Pete and along the Pier itself.

"We started this five years ago as a way to kick off the brand-new St. Pete Pier," organizer Ryan Jordan told FOX 13 News, "And it happens to be on July 4th weekend, so we combined them."

Friday’s party continues later in the day with live music from the 13th U.S. Army Band, food trucks, a craft beer garden, and Uncle Sam’s Market.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday and can be seen across the downtown waterfront. The show is free and open to the public.

What's New:

The celebration doesn’t end with the fireworks. On Saturday, July 5, the Pier will host a high-energy waterfront show featuring water-skiers, jet-ski stunt riders, and a flyboarder soaring above Tampa Bay. That performance starts at 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Timeline:

Friday, July 4

"Four Miles on the Fourth" Run – 6:30 a.m. & 7:45 a.m. [SOLD OUT]

Main Event – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.Family Fun ZoneCraft Beer Garden

Family Fun Zone

Craft Beer Garden

Uncle Sam’s Market

Live music & roaming entertainers

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Waterfront show – 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.Water-ski performanceJet-ski freestyle stuntsFlyboarder over the bay

Water-ski performance

Jet-ski freestyle stunts

Flyboarder over the bay

The Source: Details provided by FOX 13 News reporting, interviews with event organizers, and public announcements from the St. Pete Pier and the City of St. Petersburg. For full event info, visit StPetePier.org.