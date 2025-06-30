4th of July celebrations across the Tampa Bay Area: what to know

As we approach the 4th of July, there are many communities and local groups that are putting on celebrations across the Tampa Bay Area that you won't want to miss.

Whether you are celebrating in Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Citrus County, Polk County, Sarasota County and Pasco County, we have you covered with the most popular things to do on Independence Day.

Hillsborough County

Boom By the Bay

Star Spangled Sparkman

Sparkman Wharf will have live music, family-friendly activities, face-painting, and festive food and drink specials.

Details: Friday, July 4th | 5 – 9:30 p.m.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works

This event includes a riverfront concert, fireworks display, boat parade, a hot dog eating competition and more.

Details: Admission is free, and it runs from 3-10 p.m.

July 4th Boat Parade

Boats will be decorated in red, white and blue, competing for the most patriotic boat. There will also be a water ski show, the Blessing of the Fleet and fireworks.

Details: Along the Tampa Riverwalk on July 4. Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens has four days of festivities at Festival Field. There will be a fireworks show in addition to other entertainment and rides.

Details: July 4-7 during normal operation hours.

Catch the Spirit Celebrate America

This free event will feature food, activities, contests, live entertainment and an antique car show featuring more than 100 cars.

Details: From 1-11 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

Lutz 4th of July Celebration

The event includes a 5k race, a 1-mile fun run and a parade.

Details: The 5k begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run begins at 8:15 a.m. The races will begin at the Lutz Community Center.

Pinellas County

Hometown USA

A golf cart parade heads through downtown Dunedin, ending at TD BallPark. Inside the ballpark there will be a live band, an outdoor movie, games, face painting, a photo booth and fireworks.

Details: From 6-10 p.m. at the TD Ballpark.

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks

The city of Treasure Island is putting on a fireworks show on the beach.

Details: The celebration will start at 9 p.m. and fireworks will be shot off at Gulf Front Park, located at 10400 Gulf Blvd.

City of Largo 4th of July Fireworks

The City of Largo is hosting an Independence Day celebration at Largo Central Park.

Details: There will be live music, food vendors, activities for all ages, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Safety Harbor Independence Day Celebration

The whole family is invited to the July 4th celebration at the Waterfront Park in Safety Harbor.

Details: There will be live entertainment, food vendors and children's activities. The event is free, and it goes from 5-9 p.m. with fireworks happening at 9 p.m.

Clearwater Celebrates America

Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4, Coachman Park in Clearwater will be bumping with live music, activities and a late-night fireworks display.

Details: Local vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities will kick the night off before the 9:15 p.m. fireworks display.

A silent disco party will be held at BayCare Sound from 6-11 p.m.

Citrus County

Patriotic Evening at Inverness Liberty Park

The city of Inverness is holding its annual fireworks show over Lake Henderson on Thursday, July 3.

Details: The event will take place at Liberty Park and activities will kick off at 5 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration in Crystal River

The annual 4th of July celebration is happening at Kings Bay Park in downtown Crystal River.

Details: Live music, food and vendors will be at the event and the fireworks display over Kings Bay will happen at 9 p.m.

Organizers say the best spot to view the fireworks is from land at Kings Bay Park.

Polk County

Red, White & BOOM at LEGOLAND

If you are looking for a new way to celebrate Independence Day, you might want to check out the LEGOLAND celebration on July 4 and 5.

Details: The event will feature an unforgettable firework display with LEGO® bricks illuminating the sky through special 3D viewing glasses.

Thunder on the Ridge

Coined the premiere fireworks show in Polk County, Thunder on the Ridge in Haines City has been happening since 1998.

Details: The event will begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks will begin to blast off at 9:15 p.m.

Sarasota County

July 4th Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular

Sarasota's 4th of July fireworks display, the "Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular," will take place at Sarasota Bayfront Park and Marina Jack.

Details: The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Pasco County

SummerFest Zephyrhills

The big July 4th celebration offers pony rides, a petting zoo, live music and, last but not least: fireworks.

Details: SummerFest Zephyrills goes from 2-9:30 p.m. with the fireworks wrapping up the night.

Avalon Park Fourth of July Celebration

It's another year of celebration in the heart of Avalon Park Wesley Chapel. Food trucks, vendors and a bounce park for kids will be available.

Details: The 4th of July celebration is free and will kick off at 5 p.m. Fireworks will end the night around 9 p.m.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Joey Swanson.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: