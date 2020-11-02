St. Pete police investigate deadly shooting at store

A large crowd was gathered at south St. Pete store when shots were fired, leading to the death of one person, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Quick Stop Beer and Wine store, located at 1440 49th Street South on Sunday night. Police said the shooting took place just before 7:45 p.m.

Investigators said two men were taken to a hospital. One had non-life threatening injuries, and one shooting victim, identified as 34-year-old Dameion Cookinson, passed away.

If anyone has any information, police ask that you call them on their non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

