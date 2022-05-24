St. Pete police release vehicle description in hit-and-run crash that killed person on e-scooter

Police in St. Petersburg are continuing to search for the driver who fled after crashing into an electric scooter and fleeing from the scene. The rider later died.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning and since then, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a light blue Toyota Avalon. They said it does not have tinted windows and appears to be an older-body style with damage to the front driver's side and front windshield.

The hit-and-run occurred around 2:53 a.m. The rider of the scooter, who was not publicly identified by police, was heading north in the median lane in the 3500 block of 34th Street North.

The victim died at the scene, according to St. Pete police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at