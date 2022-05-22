St. Pete police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the person who hit and killed the driver of an electric scooter early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a black electric scooter was traveling west within the 3500 block of 34th Street North shortly before 3 a.m. when it was struck by what police believe may have been a dark-colored Toyota sedan.

Post impact, police say the driver of the sedan took off.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

