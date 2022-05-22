St. Pete police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are searching for the person who hit and killed the driver of an electric scooter early Sunday morning in St. Petersburg.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a black electric scooter was traveling west within the 3500 block of 34th Street North shortly before 3 a.m. when it was struck by what police believe may have been a dark-colored Toyota sedan.
Post impact, police say the driver of the sedan took off.
The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
