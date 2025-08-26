St. Pete residents push for community-owned grocery store in 'food desert'

The Brief City leaders are exploring options to bring access to groceries to South St. Petersburg. The area lacks access to fresh and affordable groceries. Community members want to build a grocery co-op.



For years, South St. Petersburg residents have asked city leaders the same question: How to bring fresh and affordable groceries to their neighborhoods? Despite efforts to attract major grocery chains, no store has committed to opening in the area, leaving families without easy access to healthy options.

Big picture view:

Now, a group of neighbors believe the solution lies in a community-owned store. The "One Community Grocery Co-op" has been building its membership base and working with local stakeholders.

The co-op model, they said, could succeed where the traditional grocery business has failed.

"The traditional grocery model just will not work here," said organizers, pointing to seven years of failed attempts by the city to recruit a chain.

By the numbers:

So far, around 150 members have invested in the co-op. They need to double that number — reaching 300 members — before moving into the next phase of development. The project has received strong support from city council members.

"I just feel as though there is such an impact co-ops can make in the community, and it’s a natural way to solve those problems," said Councilmember Brandi Gabbard.

Local perspective:

Organizers said the store would partner with local farmers and producers to provide fresh and affordable food, while keeping money circulating in the community. There are about 240 grocery co-ops nationwide, including one in Tallahassee that city leaders recently visited.

"The community is responding to what we are doing," said one organizer.

The other side:

While the co-op gains steam, other ideas are also being considered. Council member Richie Floyd has suggested the city explore running its own grocery markets, similar to municipal grocery programs in other cities.

"I know that’s something we can do ourselves if we have the gumption to do it," Floyd said.

Gabbard compared the issue to the city’s investment in the Manhattan Casino, where leaders created an enterprise fund to preserve an event space.

"If we are willing to do that for an event space — are we not willing to do that to feed our kids? To feed our seniors?" she said.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear where the co-op could eventually operate. Tangerine Plaza, a long-discussed site for a grocery store, remains uncertain. City leaders said they’re committed to helping the group identify potential locations as the membership drive continues.

What's next:

The co-op is continuing to get community buy-in and build its membership base. City leaders are committed to helping explore potential partnership options and funding sources.