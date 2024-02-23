1 dead in late night shooting at St. Pete apartment complex

article

A person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a St. Pete apartment late Thursday night, according to police.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, they received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Citrus Grove Apartments just before midnight in the 700 block of 15th Street S.

Police didn't locate any victims at the original scene. One victim was taken to Bayfront Health by a private car where they later died.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.