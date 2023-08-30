Resident rescued from house fire in St. Pete as Idalia floods surge

article

A resident was rescued from a home in St. Petersburg that caught on fire on Wednesday as floods from Hurricane Idalia surrounded it.

St. Pete Fire Rescue accessed the house fire in the Shore Acres neighborhood with light marine boats. Crews brought the resident onto one of the boats and brought them to dry land without injury.

SPFR reported that with the challenging circumstances brought on by Idalia, they deployed specialized teams to combat the fire.

According to officials, the situation remains dynamic as first responders try to bring the fire under control.