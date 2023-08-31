Fire causes significant damage to Shore Acres home: Firefighters

Crews with St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the second fire in the Shore Acres neighborhood in the past two days Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 3500 block of Shore Acres Boulevard NE at around noon on Thursday, according to fire officials. No residents or pets were at the two-story home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

St. Pete Fire Rescue reported significant damage to the property, and the cause is currently under investigation.

NEW TODAY: 2 students hospitalized, 1 suspect in custody after stabbing at Countryside High School: CPD

The homeowners have been informed of the situation and are receiving support from friends, family, and the community, according to authorities.