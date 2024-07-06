St. Petersburg home engulfed in flames, firefighters say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) says a home was engulfed in flames on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, firefighters responded to reports of a single-family home on fire at the 800 block of 40th Ave South at approximately 4:30 p.m. Authorities say firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire before it spread.

The occupants of the home were able to escape before crews arrived and there were no reported injures.

READ: St. Petersburg grandmother loses everything she owned in house fire: 'I'm going to rebuild'

The fire made its way to the attic, but crews contained it to the back half of the house, according to SPFR. The home was significantly damaged.

Officials say a fire investigator is currently working to determine the cause of the fire and firefighters stayed at the scene to help the victims.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter