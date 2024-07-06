St. Petersburg grandmother loses everything she owned in house fire: 'I'm going to rebuild'

A grandmother in St. Pete is picking up the pieces after losing everything she owns in a house fire. It broke out on Friday evening along 15th Avenue North.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

In a photo snapped on Friday, you can see bright orange flames and heavy smoke coming from the secondary structure behind a home in St. Pete. 65-year-old Victoria Deavers had everything she owned stored inside.

"I have definitely lost everything that I have ever collected in my entire life. Things that my children gave me, things that my grandparents gave me before they died. Things that my mom gave me before she died," Deavers said.

Deavers said she and her husband recently split up and she was in the process of moving all of her belongings from this two-story building behind their previous home when it caught fire. Firefighters were called to the home in the 2700 block of 15th Avenue North in St. Pete just before 6 p.m. on Friday night. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, when they got there they noticed the bulk of the fire was coming from the roof.

That's when they made the call for a second-alarm to request for back-up. Firefighters worked through heavy rain before eventually extinguishing the fire.

"I was so blessed that nobody got hurt. As for losing everything, it takes time to rebuild, and I'm 65 years old. I'm going to rebuild and I have the blessing of my family to help me out," Deaver said.

Deavers is now staying with her children in Chiefland, Florida, about two hours north of St. Pete while she figures out her next steps. She said she's still coming to grips with losing everything.

"I had a doll that my mother gave me, and right now it's about 150 years old. It was a porcelain doll that she had when she was a little girl, and she gave to me. Priceless heirlooms that my children made for me, my grandchildren made for me. It's a big loss for everybody involved," Deavers said.

