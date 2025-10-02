St. Petersburg man accused of breaking in to Tyrone Square Mall

article

The Brief 24-year-old Deanjay Enrique Roberts from St. Petersburg was arrested for an early burglary of Macy's Department Store. An employee arriving to work early spotted him in the store and called 911. Roberts is charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure.



St. Petersburg Police received a 9-1-1 call just before 6 a.m. Thursday of someone inside of Macy's Department Store at Tyrone Square Mall.

The mall was not open to the public at the time.

The backstory:

Apparently, a Macy's employee arrived early to work to prepare to open the store for the day, when the suspect was seen inside the store.

The employee then ran out of the store and called 911 to report the intruder.

Police say they arrived minutes later, conducted a search of the store and found 24-year-old Deanjay Enrique Roberts crouching under a mattress in the bedding department on the second floor.

He was arrested and charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied structure.

The felony burglary charge is due to Roberts removing his gray T-shirt and putting on a blue denim jacket. The jacket belonged to Macy's. Police say the jacket was worth around $30.

What's next:

Roberts was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail.

He is expected to answer to the charges in front of a judge.