St. Petersburg man arrested after fleeing from deadly pedestrian crash in downtown area

St. Pete police said a man fled after crashing into a pedestrian on Central Avenue – but later returned after a witness followed him. Now, he is behind bars, they said.

The deadly pedestrian crash occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. According to St. Petersburg police, the driver of a black 2018 Chevy SUV was traveling west on Central Avenue, approaching 25th Street South. Meanwhile, John Cowie, who was not in a crosswalk, was walking across the roadway and into the path of the vehicle.

Police said the driver, later identified as 57-year-old Scott Herndon, drove away from the scene, but was followed by a witness. He later returned to the crash scene.

Cowie was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he passed away Friday.

Thursday, police said they arrested Herndon for leaving the scene of an accident.