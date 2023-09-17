15-year-old in critical condition after being shot at St. Pete apartment complex: police

article

A 15-year-old was shot at a St. Pete apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers with the St. Pete Police Department responded to the Isles of Gateway apartment complex just before 4 a.m. on Sunday to find a teenager who had been shot.

According to police, the teen sustained upper body trauma and was taken to Bayfront Health where he was listed in critical condition.

Police added that they believe it was an isolated event, and there is no danger to the public.