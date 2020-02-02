St. Petersburg police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

Nathan Tyler, 29, died Saturday night after being shot in the parking lot of a Home Depot, 2300 22nd Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, police said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Tyler was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other and they don’t believe the shooting was random.

This is a developing story.

