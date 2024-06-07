St. Petersburg road reopens after deadly pedestrian crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Both directions of Sunshine Skyway Lane South have reopened following a deadly crash on Friday morning.

St. Petersburg police say an 83-year-old man was walking across the street around 7:45 a.m. when he was struck by a blue Honda CRV.

The victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where he died.

Police say the driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Sunshine Skyway Lane South is a corridor on the south end of the city and east of I-75 with access to several condos and townhome communities north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The crash did not occur on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

