St. Petersburg-based sailing program helps veterans rediscover purpose after service

The Brief St. Petersburg-based nonprofit Warrior Sailing teaches wounded, ill, and injured service members to sail while rebuilding purpose. Combat veterans find renewed camaraderie on the water after facing the emotional hurdles of transitioning to civilian life. Purple Heart recipient Sammy Lugo helps teach fellow service members nationwide after finding solace in adaptive sports.



For many veterans, transitioning from military service to civilian life means leaving behind the structure, teamwork and sense of purpose they've known for years.

St. Petersburg sailing program for veterans

The backstory:

A St. Petersburg-based program called Warrior Sailing is helping veterans reconnect with those experiences on the water.

Army veteran Bruce Scott served 31 years, rising from private to lieutenant colonel and completing three combat tours. He retired in 2014, but admits the emotional transition to civilian life hasn't always been easy.

Two years ago, Scott’s nephew introduced him to Warrior Sailing. What started as an opportunity to learn a new skill became something much more meaningful.

"What transcends that, I know for me personally, and my wife, is the sense of purpose, teamwork, the things that, you know, you were accustomed to doing in the military," Scott said.

Veterans build connections

Big picture view:

Warrior Sailing teaches wounded, ill and injured veterans and active-duty service members how to sail, giving them an opportunity to build confidence, develop new skills and connect with others who understand their experiences.

Army veteran Sammy Lugo knows firsthand how important that connection can be. Lugo enlisted after 9/11 and deployed to Iraq with the 82nd Airborne Division. In 2007, a roadside bomb took his left leg below the knee, ending his hopes of a full military career.

After spending more than two years recovering at Walter Reed, Lugo discovered adaptive sports and eventually sailing. Today, he helps teach other veterans through the program.

"You get out there and you start seeing smiles, and they’re like, ‘Oh, how can we go faster? How can we do this?’ You know, and it’s a thrill. I get a thrill from teaching, and I get a sense of accomplishment," Lugo said.

Warrior Sailing serves veterans and active-duty service members from across the country. While the program teaches the technical skills of sailing, its impact often goes beyond the boat, helping participants rediscover a sense of purpose, independence and camaraderie.