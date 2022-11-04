State, local campaigns enter final weekend ahead of midterm election

Campaigns have entered the final weekend before the midterm election on Tuesday, and volunteers are fanning out across the Tampa Bay area for state and local candidates.

Volunteers and staffers for State Senator Janet Cruz are trying to help her hold her senate seat by going door-to-door. Cruz' won that seat by 411 votes back in the 2020 election.

Which knock will make the difference?

"We have the numbers in this district," Jena Kingery, a campaign staffer for Cruz, said. "We do have a slight Democratic edge in this district, and if our voters show up and use their voice, we will be victorious."

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the district over then-President Donald Trump by two points, which is why Republicans see an opening. Campaigners for Jay Collins were stationed near South Tampa's early voting site, in hopes of reminding supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is riding a decent polling edge over Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, to also vote for Collins.

"It's a one-stop shop to see all the information in one place," said Laura Kissak, a volunteer for Collins. "Especially for the older crowd who doesn't have access to social media, this is where they get the information the day of."

Cruz' seat is one of six that statewide Republicans have targeted as ripe for the picking. While top of the ticket races often get the most coverage, it's the local ones that often bring the most passion.

"It has been the time of my life the past year," said Kissak. "I have learned so much, and I have grown so much as a person. Everyone I have worked with has been amazing, and they all have a fighting spirit, and they are just wonderful people."