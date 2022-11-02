Florida voter survey: Rubio holds 6-point lead over Demings; DeSantis expands lead to 10 points

FOX 13’s final poll before the 2022 midterm election shows Republican incumbents, Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio, enjoy significant leads over their Democratic opponents.

DeSantis holds a 10-point lead over Charlie Crist and Rubio leads Val Demings by 6%.

The poll was conducted in cooperation with FOX 35 Orlando by Florida pollster Insider Advantage, who surveyed likely voters. The poll was conducted on Tuesday, November 1.

Pictured left to right: Marco Rubio (R), Val Demings (D), Ron DeSantis (R), Charlie Crist (D)

Participants were asked, "If the election were held today, for whom would you vote?"

Governor - DeSantis vs Crist

53% said Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis

43% said Democrat Charlie Crist

1% said another candidate

3% said undecided/no opinion

U.S. Senate - Rubio vs Demings

51% said Republican incumbent Marco Rubio

45% said Democrat Val Demings

1% said another candidate

3% said undecided/no opinion

Respondents were also asked, "What is your opinion of the job performance of President Joe Biden?"

President Biden approval in Florida

42% approve

57% disapprove

1% were undecided/no opinion

Survey respondent demographics:

Age

17% were aged 18-39

41.5% were aged 40-64

41.5% were aged 65+

Gender

274 were female

276 were male

Race

60% were white

13% were Black

27% were "another race"

Party affiliation

37% were registered Republicans

32% were registered Democrats

31% were registered Independents

The survey's margin of error was 4.2%.

Insider Advantage Pollster Matt Towery said it's "obvious: that the president's weak approval rating in Florida has impacted other Democratic nominees.

"But elections are about turnout, and it is possible that Biden’s appearance in South Florida this week could boost Democrat participation and make the race a bit closer," said Towery. "But Crist is losing in every age group by close to 10 points. I rarely see in a statewide general election poll in Florida where all age groups are decidedly behind one candidate."

Towery said, in other states where he's conducted polling, he sees a pronounced gender gap.

In many states, he said women voters tend to prefer Democrats (often by 15 points) – but not in Florida.

"Demings is performing better but still loses among every age group, as well. The typical, large gender gap that we see regarding female voters has melted to a four-point advantage for each Democrat (in Florida)," said Towery. "Men are supporting the Republican nominees at around a 13-point advantage. Both Republicans are carrying the Hispanic/Latino/other race vote by nearly 60%, which is close to the near-70% level at which these voters disapprove Biden’s job performance in this survey. Republican nominees appear to be receiving between 15-20% of the African American vote in many battleground states like Florida. but 28% of African Americans (in Florida) disapprove of Biden’s job performance in this poll."