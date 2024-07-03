Steven Stamkos left a lasting impact on Bay Area nonprofits

article

Former Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos has left a lasting impression on more than just the team and its fans. Stamkos is also leaving a legacy behind at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, his choice charity since 2011.

"When you can get someone with that name recognition to speak to what you do, you bring awareness to a different level," CEO Lisa Suprenand said.

Suprenand fondly remembers his time with her staff, volunteers and families, helping carry out their mission.

"We support families with children who are hospitalized. In their time of crisis, when their kids need pediatric care, families can come here and stay with us," she said. "We take in families for food, lodging, all of the support services they need around that time. We often host the siblings of that family and sometimes even the child themself once they get discharged for outpatient treatment."

Stamkos would offer families a few hours of respite from the crises they were typically coping with. Each season, he would dedicate time to at least five families individually.

"He’s done this the whole time that he’s been involved with us. He would invite the families to a Lightning game. They often had crazy good seats," Suprenand said.

TAMPA, FL - JULY 7: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup overhead after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the best of seven game series 4-1 during the Stanley Cup Final of the Expand

His kindness to each family didn't stop there.

"After the game, he would just get dressed in his normal clothes and go hang out and talk to them. I loved it because some of the families knew him and knew his name and knew what he was about," she said. "He treated them with such kindness and compassion with the ability to take their mind off of what was going on day-to-day and give them a fun experience. Like how often do you get to meet the captain of the hockey team, the Lightning?"

In 2017, when Stamkos married his wife Sandra, instead of requesting wedding gifts, the couple asked for donations to the Ronald McDonald Houses in Tampa Bay and Canada, where Stamkos is from."

When we met Steven, he didn’t have a family of his own and now he does and that’s so special to us because he’s been supporting families all these years," she said.

Stamkos was awarded the 2023 Messier NHL Leadership Award for his work on and off the ice. In his speech, he praised his team, family and the Ronald McDonald House.

"Being involved with the Ronald McDonald House in Tampa Bay, it means a lot to my family and I," Stamkos said during the speech.

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 27: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 27, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Lo Expand

Suprenand hopes Stamkos continues giving back to the nonprofit in Nashville.

"There are local Ronald McDonald Houses where he’s going, so I’m sure he’ll continue that great work there," she said, "We will continue to hope that other sports players hear our mission and choose us to amplify that message."

