Lightning release 2024-2025 schedule, Stamkos' return with new team

The Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2024-2025 schedule on Tuesday, and with it, the date for Steven Stamkos' homecoming with his new team, the Predators.

The Bolts open their 2024-2025 campaign with a home-and-home with the Carolina Hurricanes, taking the ice at Carolina on Friday, October 11, at 7 p.m. and then hosting their home opener the next day on Saturday, October 12, at 7 p.m.

READ: Steven Stamkos speaks out after parting with Lightning, calls situation 'puzzling and strange'

They'll take on in-state rival Florida Panthers four times through the season, also facing the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Ottawa Senators four times.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

But, especially with the timing of the schedule release, a lot of Bolts fans are curious as to when they're playing - and hosting - one team in particular: the Nashville Predators.

READ: Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos departs in free agency

The Lightning will host the Preds at Amalie on Monday, October 28, at 7 p.m. where they'll be greeted by a familiar face: their former captain and 16-year veteran Steven Stamkos.

The Bolts will look to build off their 2023-2024 season, in which they were bounced from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Panthers.