Strawberry Festival announces 2026 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Strawberry Festival has just announced its 2026 concert lineup, which includes Alabama, Riley Green and Dierks Bently.
Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.
2026 Strawberry Festival Concerts
Thursday, Feb. 26
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Alabama
Friday, Feb. 27
3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson
Saturday, Feb.28
3:30 p.m. Lonestar
7:30 p.m. Ty Myers
Sunday, March 1
6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland
Monday, March 2
3:30 p.m. Gene Watson
7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
Tuesday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty
7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle
Wednesday, March 4
3:30 p.m. John Foster
7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert
Thursday, March 5
10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets
3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers
7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley
Friday, March 6
3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band
7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank
Saturday, March 7
3:30 p.m. To Be Announced
7:30 p.m. The Offspring
Sunday, March 8
7:30 p.m. To Be Announced
What they're saying:
"As we unveil our headline entertainment for BerryFest26, I couldn't be more proud to share this year's theme ‘Still Growing' which perfectly reflects both our community's spirit and the Festival's continued evolution," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson.
We're honored to welcome an incredible lineup of artists, including Forrest Frank, Alabama, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Lonestar, and many more, whose talent and energy will light up our stage. Each year, the Festival grows in excitement, tradition, and connection, and
2026 is shaping up to be our best celebration yet. From the fields to the fairgrounds, our roots run deep and we can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with you. Join us as we are Still Growing!'"
What you can do:
Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, on the Festival's app, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online here.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Strawberry Festival.