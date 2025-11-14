Strawberry Festival announces 2026 concert lineup

The Brief The Strawberry Festival has just announced its 2026 concert lineup. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m. The Strawberry Festival is from February 26 - March 8, 2026.



The Strawberry Festival has just announced its 2026 concert lineup, which includes Alabama, Riley Green and Dierks Bently.

2026 Strawberry Festival Concerts

Thursday, Feb. 26

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Alabama

Friday, Feb. 27

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

Saturday, Feb.28

3:30 p.m. Lonestar

7:30 p.m. Ty Myers

Sunday, March 1

6:30 p.m. Riley Green featuring Hannah McFarland

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sandi Patty

7:30 p.m. Lauren Daigle

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. John Foster

7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. The Marshall Tucker Band

7:30 p.m. Forrest Frank

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. To Be Announced

7:30 p.m. The Offspring

Sunday, March 8

7:30 p.m. To Be Announced

What they're saying:

"As we unveil our headline entertainment for BerryFest26, I couldn't be more proud to share this year's theme ‘Still Growing' which perfectly reflects both our community's spirit and the Festival's continued evolution," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson.

We're honored to welcome an incredible lineup of artists, including Forrest Frank, Alabama, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Lonestar, and many more, whose talent and energy will light up our stage. Each year, the Festival grows in excitement, tradition, and connection, and

2026 is shaping up to be our best celebration yet. From the fields to the fairgrounds, our roots run deep and we can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with you. Join us as we are Still Growing!'"

What you can do:

Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, on the Festival's app, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online here.