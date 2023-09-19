Straz Center in Tampa replacing its orchestra pit technology after three decades

article

In a move to enhance behind-the-scenes musical production, the Straz Center in Tampa is replacing its archaic orchestra pit technology after three decades.

Out goes the old elevator-like system; in comes the state-of-the-art "rigid chain" system by Sarapid Systems.

Notably, this upgrade promises modernization and a striking illumination of the previously concealed subterranean orchestra pit elements.

READ: Rays announce plans for new $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg: 'Our Rays are here to stay'

CJ Marshall, vice president of operations at the Straz Center, said, "This new technology has the ability to lower down into our basement about 25 feet below us and also come all the way up to stage level about 6 feet above where the audience normally sits. The old system was 30 years old, original building equipment and it's time for an upgrade."

This transformative project commenced on July 1, 2023, and is advancing rapidly, with a slated completion date of October 1, right on time for the eagerly awaited start of the new musical season on October 3.

The orchestra pit, typically hidden from the audience’s view, remains a vital, seamless link between the orchestra and the performers onstage, underscoring the significance of this upgrade to the Straz Center’s reputation as a cultural beacon in the region.

This endeavor at the Straz Center will deliver a quieter, smoother operation and an enchanting visual dimension, making each performance an unforgettable spectacle.