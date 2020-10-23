Stuffed Jack-O'-Lanterns and zombie fingers recipe
Ingredients:
3-4 orange bell peppers
1lb 80/20 ground beef
1/2 white onion small diced (8oz)
1 teaspoon of cumin
1pack of favorite chili mix seasoning
1 28oz can of tomato puree
1 12oz can of tomato paste
1 cup of water
Directions:
Pre-heat sauté pan to med to med/high heat.
Add white onions
Sautee until translucent
Add ground beef
Cook until light brown
Add seasonings and mix together
Finally, add remaining ingredients and reduce heat to low.
Let simmer for 20- 30min, stirring occasionally.
Jack O Lanterns (orange bell peppers )
Directions:
Us same process as carving a pumpkin
Use small knive or carving utensil to create face or design.
Cut top off and remove seeds
Finally, rinse and fill with chili filling or any filling that you choose.
Cook in oven @ 265 for 10min
Take out and let cool to desired temperature.
Add favorite topping and enjoy.
Zombie Fingers:
Ingredients:
Favorite hot dog brand
Pack of hot dog bun
Directions:
Cut hot dogs/buns in half
Cut 2-3 shallow slices towards the cut end of the hot dog.
Cook options:
Oven: 265° for 10-12min
Stove Top: boil hot dogs for 2-3min
Once boiled, let cool, then cut fingernail out on the uncut end of the hot dog.
Place in hot dog bun.
Top with your chili or favorite toppings.