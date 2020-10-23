Stuffed Jack-O'-Lanterns and zombie fingers recipe

Stuffed Jack-O-Lanterns recipe

Ingredients:

3-4 orange bell peppers

1lb 80/20 ground beef

1/2 white onion small diced (8oz)

1 teaspoon of cumin

1pack of favorite chili mix seasoning

1 28oz can of tomato puree

1 12oz can of tomato paste

1 cup of water



Directions:

Pre-heat sauté pan to med to med/high heat.

Add white onions

Sautee until translucent

Add ground beef

Cook until light brown

Add seasonings and mix together

Finally, add remaining ingredients and reduce heat to low.

Let simmer for 20- 30min, stirring occasionally.



Jack O Lanterns (orange bell peppers )

Directions:

Us same process as carving a pumpkin

Use small knive or carving utensil to create face or design.

Cut top off and remove seeds

Finally, rinse and fill with chili filling or any filling that you choose.

Cook in oven @ 265 for 10min

Take out and let cool to desired temperature.

Add favorite topping and enjoy.



Zombie Fingers:

Ingredients:

Favorite hot dog brand

Pack of hot dog bun

Directions:

Cut hot dogs/buns in half

Cut 2-3 shallow slices towards the cut end of the hot dog.

Cook options:

Oven: 265° for 10-12min

Stove Top: boil hot dogs for 2-3min

Once boiled, let cool, then cut fingernail out on the uncut end of the hot dog.

Place in hot dog bun.

Top with your chili or favorite toppings.

