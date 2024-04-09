Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo underway in Lakeland: What you need to know

The 50th Annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is underway through April 14 in Lakeland.

The week-long fly-in and airshow is held at Lakeland Linder International Airport at 4075 James C. Ray Drive.

Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo is a nonprofit organization in dedicated to the promotion of aviation education.

Gates

Admission gates open at 8 a.m.

Parking lot gates open at 7 a.m.

Admission

An adult single day pass is $45. It's $40 for members

Youth, 11-17, will cost you $20

Children under 10 are FREE

A weekly pass for adults is $170. $140 for adult members

A weekly pass for young people, 11-17, is $70

What’s Included In Your SUN ‘n FUN Single Day or Weekly Ticket?

Daily Airshow

Wednesday & Saturday Night Airshows

Over 500 Aviation-Focused Exhibitors

Access to the Showplanes on the Flightline

Static Military Aircraft and Demonstration Flights

Register your Aircraft to be judged

Fly-By Showcase

Educational & FAA Forums, Workshops, and Seminars

Museum Lectures

Evening Movies and entertainment programs

Shuttle transportation throughout the site

Kids 10 and under are FREE

Free Admission to the Florida Air Museum

Parking

General parking purchased online is $10

General parking purchased onsite is $20

Weekly parking purchased online is $60

Weekly parking purchased onsite is $80

Frequently asked questions

Q. May I bring a backpack?

A. Yes – but, it may be subject to search!

Q. May I bring a chair?

A. Yes.

Q. May I bring a cooler?

A. Coolers are only permitted in the Convention Campground or if you are camping with your aircraft.

Q. May I bring a golf cart?

A. No, personal golf carts are not permitted – golf carts are for official use. Mobility carts are available for rent onsite. For those confined to wheelchairs or other mobility devices, please refer to our Handicap Services Information.

Q. Will golf carts be available to rent?

A. Golf carts are not available for rent to the general public.

Q. May I bring a pop-up tent or large umbrellas?

A. Pop-up tents are not permitted. These items are blow-away hazards and obstruct the view of other guests.

Q. Are Pets Allowed?

A. Pets are allowed in campground areas ONLY (not on airside) and must be leashed. Pets are not permitted on the Fly-In Expo site and on airside. Qualified service animals are allowed on leashes. You are required to clean up after your pet/service animal and leave the area clean.

Q. What items are prohibited on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Site?

A. In general, the following are prohibited items for any event on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus:

Roller skates, rollerblades, skateboards, "Razor" style boards, hoverboards, Segway personal transports or any other self-propelled device are not permitted onsite. Devices meeting the following requirements are allowed: a. One person electric/handicapped convenience vehicles; and b. other personal disability devices, such as Segways, when required because of the individual’s mobility disability and when operated in a safe manner, consistent with 28 C.F.R. 36.311(b)(1).

Bicycles are permitted in the Campground only. Bicycles are NOT permitted on airside before, during or after convention hours.

Coolers are restricted, except those guests who are camping in the RV Campground or on airside with their aircraft. Large coolers can be kept in their camping area, but may be subject to search at any time. Random security checks can be done on coolers, backpacks, large purses and other bags as required. All items, vehicles and persons are subject to search.

Unauthorized or uncredentialed vehicles;

Weapons, except for those carried and concealed pursuant to a valid concealed weapons permit, pursuant to Chapter 790, Florida Statutes;

Fireworks, explosives or explosive devices, and any inflammable product.

Destructive devices;

Illegal substances;

All remotely controlled devices such as drones, aircraft, cars, etc.;

Any alcoholic beverage (unless in SUN ‘n FUN designated areas)

Oversized backpacks

Offsite food and beverage except in camping areas.

Prohibited items, not allowed on site, are the responsibility of the individual who brought the item.

Q. Are there designated smoking areas?

A. Smoking is permitted in designated areas only and is marked onsite and on the convention map. Smoking is NOT permitted on airside or around aircraft.

For more information on the event just click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

CLICK THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH FOX 13