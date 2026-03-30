Suncoast Stable in Pasco County offering week-long summer camps

The Brief Suncoast Stables in Odessa is offering week-long summer camps where kids can learn horseback riding and horse care. Camps are available for all experience levels, starting as young as age 5, with specialized programs for beginners through advanced riders. Registration is now open, with weekly sessions culminating in a showcase where campers demonstrate their new skills.



As families look for ways to keep kids active and engaged over summer break, one local option is offering a hands-on experience both in and out of the saddle.

The backstory:

At Suncoast Stables, summer camp gives students the chance to spend their days learning how to ride horses while also building confidence and responsibility.

Instructors say the camp goes far beyond basic riding lessons.

"They groom the horses, they bathe the horses," Instructor Sara Denison explained. "They learn horse safety."

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Students are immersed in every aspect of stable life, including keeping the stalls clean.

"I tell you, so many kids won't clean their room at home, but they'll come in and pick their horse's stall, like no problem," she continued.

The stables rely on a group of experienced "lesson horses," known for their calm temperament and ability to work with riders of all ages and skill levels.

Dig deeper:

Programs at Suncoast Stables are designed to meet campers where they are, whether they’re brand new to riding or already competing.

Younger riders can take part in "Tiny Tots" camps, while older beginners and intermediate riders can enroll in full-day sessions. There are also advanced "boot camp" options for more experienced students looking to sharpen their competitive skills.

Instructors say it’s common for families to sign kids up for multiple weeks throughout the summer as they continue to build their abilities.

"It's a good family environment and atmosphere with the people and the kids here," said Denison.

Beyond riding skills, instructors emphasize the confidence and personal growth that comes from working with horses.

They say campers often form strong bonds — not just with the animals, but also with fellow students — creating a supportive, family-like environment.

What's next:

By the end of each week, campers get the chance to showcase what they’ve learned during a small performance for family and friends, with some going from no riding experience to confidently participating in a show.

Organizers encourage families to sign up early, as spots can fill quickly throughout summer.

To register, click here.