St. Petersburg showcases murals with "Paint It Pink" project, transforming aging buildings into artwork

The Brief More than 20 artists transformed the former Ventnor Apartments into a large-scale pink mural installation in downtown St. Petersburg. The buildings are set for demolition starting the week of April 20 to make way for a 29-story luxury tower. The public can vote on their favorite murals through April 12, with winning art featured in the new development.



A once-aging apartment complex in downtown St. Petersburg is getting a colorful sendoff before it’s torn down, turning into one of the city’s largest public art displays in the process.

What we know:

The former Ventnor Apartments, located at 4th Street South and 4th Avenue South, have been transformed into a bright pink mural installation featuring work from more than 20 local artists.

The project, spanning five buildings, was organized in partnership with the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance after the property’s developer, Valor Real Estate Development, sought a creative way to reimagine the site before demolition.

Artists covered nearly every surface, including walls, fences and even tree stumps, creating a vibrant and immersive experience that has drawn visitors from across the region and beyond.

The backstory:

The Ventnor Apartments date back to the 1920s and have long stood in downtown St. Pete. The site is now slated for redevelopment into a 29-story luxury condominium tower known as the Roche Bobois St. Pete Tower.

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The project was approved by city council last July, with an expected completion date in 2029.

What they're saying:

Visitors say the installation has quickly become a must-see attraction.

Even out-of-state visitors are making the trip after seeing the murals online, calling the display "unique" and "something interesting to the area." "It looks so different from everything else around," visitor Justina Greenblatt said. "There’s so many different pieces of work, we just needed to come and see it."

Artists involved say the project offered a rare opportunity for creative freedom.

"A lot of the artists came out because they loved doing art," Arturo Romero said. "They were able to do something they wanted to do… without restrictions."

What's next:

While the buildings will soon be demolished, parts of the artwork could live on.

Through the "Paint It Pink" contest, the public can vote for their favorite murals through April 12. One winning artist will be commissioned to create a piece for the new tower, while four additional winners will be selected by a sponsor.

Demolition is scheduled to begin the week of April 20 and continue through the summer.

Why you should care:

The project highlights St. Petersburg’s growing arts scene, turning a soon-to-be-demolished property into a temporary cultural landmark and giving local artists a lasting opportunity in a major future development.