Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in St. Petersburg: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 30, 2024 6:59pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in St. Petersburg, according to officials.

The Pinellas Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the shooting that happened near the 1700 block of 40th St. S.

The St. Petersburg officer was not injured, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

