Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in St. Petersburg: Police

A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in St. Petersburg, according to officials.

The Pinellas Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the shooting that happened near the 1700 block of 40th St. S.

The St. Petersburg officer was not injured, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

