Suspected burglar breaks into Florida church, baptizes himself before stealing money and electronics: Deputies

A Georgia man who was out on bond for burglary proved he had not repented and may have been trying to cleanse his conscience when he broke into a Florida church and took a dip in a church’s baptistry pool before stealing from the house of worship and causing $8,000 in damage.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Porter used a cinder block brick to smash a window at the Emerald Beach Church of God in Panama City Beach.

Deputies say a female employee was inside the church at the time and fled for her safety upon hearing the glass break.

Derek Porter is accused of breaking into a Florida church and causing $8,000 worth of damage. Image is courtesy of the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

While inside, investigators say Porter loaded several electronics, including a television and a computer, into his truck along with the church’s money bag.

According to BCSO, Porter told investigators that he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. However, he said he did remember baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool.

Bodycam video shows the baptistry pool in which an accused burglar says he baptized himself after breaking in. Image is courtesy of the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Porter claims "something" was holding his head down under the water while in the pool.

Porter wasn’t the only one feeling the need to be baptized. Bodycam video shows a K9 with the sheriff’s office jumping into the church’s baptistry pool to cool off.

He was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.