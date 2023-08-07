St. Pete fire chief placed on administrative leave: ‘Nothing is more important than dignity on the job’

article

The mayor of St. Petersburg placed Fire Chief James Large on administrative leave, according to a Saturday memo.

"After numerous conversations and feedback received from multiple individuals, along with the allegations made and information received in the Employee Climate Survey, as well as other information received, Chief James Large is placed on Administrative Leave effective immediately," the Aug. 5 note sent to city council members reads.

Three days before this memo was sent, District 8 Councilmember Richie Floyd posted three comments about the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our Fire Rescue employees are crucial to our city. It's clear after hearing from them that they are not being treated with the respect they deserve, and the issues go beyond what's been reported so far," Floyd wrote in a post dated Aug. 2.

He followed that post with the following comment: "I'm grateful for Chief Large's faithful service to our city, but nothing is more important than dignity on the job. It's for this reason that I believe it's time for a change in leadership, & our Fire department employees should have the first say in who their next leader is."

According to the memo, Assistant Fire Chief Robert Bassett will serve as Acting Fire Chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.