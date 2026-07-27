Suspected hit-and-run driver crashes into 2 Hernando County patrol cars while trying to escape deputies: HCSO

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The Brief Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a driver Sunday following a series of hit-and-run crashes in Weeki Wachee. The suspect rammed two marked patrol cars and hit a civilian vehicle while trying to escape law enforcement. Authorities reported two civilians were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while all deputies and a K-9 were unhurt.



A man faces multiple charges after hitting two patrol vehicles and a civilian car during a reckless driving getaway attempt in Weeki Wachee on Sunday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Weeki Wachee police pursuit

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to reports of a reckless driver in Weeki Wachee on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a fence and ran from the scene, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies located the vehicle and tried to pull it over, they said the driver initially stopped before shifting into reverse and backing into a K-9 deputy's marked patrol car. The driver then sped through a parking lot, struck a second marked patrol vehicle, and collided with a civilian car before deputies took him into custody, according to HCSO.

A marked patrol vehicle and a damaged black pickup truck at the crash scene in Weeki Wachee. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the driver as 31-year-old Brandon Beharrylal. During the investigation, deputies said they saw signs of impairment. Beharrylal refused field sobriety exercises, admitted to drinking alcohol, and said he believed he was over the legal limit, according to law enforcement.

Deputies arrested Beharrylal on charges of driving under the influence/refusal to submit, two counts of DUI property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, damage to public property, fleeing to elude, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers assisted in the response.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the current condition or identities of the two people in the civilian vehicle who were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Impact on the community

By the numbers:

No deputies were injured in the incidents, and the K-9 partner inside the patrol vehicle was also unharmed. Two civilians suffered minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.