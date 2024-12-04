Suspected Silver Oaks Apartments shooter told victim he shouldn’t have made him ‘do it’: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - Gunfire erupted Tuesday morning as an argument turned violent at the Silver Oaks Apartments.
Tampa police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they were called to the apartments to investigate a shooting shortly after 9 a.m.
While officers were helping the victim, they said the suspect, 22-year-old Joshua Thomas, ran up to the victim and said he shouldn’t have made him "do it."
Police say Thomas and the victim know each other and were at Thomas’ home when they got into an argument. As the argument escalated, police say Thomas intentionally grabbed a gun and shot the victim multiple times.
Joshua Thomas mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Thomas was taken into custody at the scene.
He has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition at last check.
