‘Trooper’ the dog found tied to fence during Hurricane Milton adopted by Florida family

The bull terrier named "Trooper," who was found abandoned and tied to a fence along I-75 in the midst of evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton, was adopted by a family in Parkland.

Trooper’s new owners, Frank and Carla Spina, said he is doing amazing considering everything he’s been through. Frank said the moment he and Trooper met, it was clear to the caretakers at the shelter that they had found the dog a home.

"He's now been with us, this Friday will be a month. He's been with us that long. He's doing great," Frank Spina said.

Trooper's journey to his new home began in October. A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol spotted the dog abandoned and tied up along the jam-packed interstate while Floridians were evacuating as Milton barreled toward the Sunshine State.

"We both looked at the video, and being bull terrier owners for 30 years, this is our 34th year of only raising that breed. I said to Carla that ‘we need to go get him.’ She said, 'I'll try.' I don't know how we would get him," Frank said.

When applications opened up for Trooper's adoption a few weeks later, the Spina's applied and wrote a two-page letter about their love of the breed, but Frank said the shelter had concerns. His abuser was male, and they told the Spina's that he hadn't been responding well to males.

"I said, 'listen, we're not going to have any trouble me and him. We're going to be best buddies.' I said, 'if we come get them on Friday, on Sunday, we'll be sitting on the couch watching television.' And they were like, ‘No way,’" Frank said.

He said they drove to meet him for the first time, and sure enough, he said in no time Trooper warmed right up to him.

"She said ‘just sit there and see if he comes over to you.’ And I sat down, and he came under my legs, just like he does now. And he laid down, and I was scratching him and his leg was moving. And she said, 'it's a match made in heaven.' And Lisa said, 'You've cast a spell over him,'" Frank said.

It's also a first meeting for Trooper's soon-to-be sister, the Spina's other bull terrier, a female named Dallas. Frank said it couldn't have gone any better.

"Dallas, her eyes lit up. It was like she saw Prince Charming, so those two got along. Before we left, they all got together and said, 'Listen, there's nobody else we could give this dog to that would give him a better home,'" he said.

Frank said Trooper loves taking walks around the neighborhood with his new sister and watching football on the couch. They believe he's about three years old, and that he is healthy and loving his new home.

