'Suspicious' death investigation underway in St. Pete: Officers

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man's death in St. Petersburg is being considered suspicious by authorities, and now they're working to figure out what happened.

The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of 51st Avenue South at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

A 54-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the home. No one else was at the home when police arrived.

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death, and have not released any other details.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: