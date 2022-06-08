SWAT, bomb disposal team responds to investigation in Wimauma

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating an incident in Wimauma. Members from their SWAT team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and a Bomb Disposal team are at the scene.

The investigation is taking place within the 5600 block of State Road 674. The sheriff's office didn't provide what prompted the investigation or any further specifics.

Officials advise drivers to find alternate routes for their morning commutes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.